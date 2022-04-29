Naga Chaitanya’s delayed project back on Track

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Thank You and the film releases soon. The actor is shooting for his first web series Dootha directed by Vikram Kumar. He also announced that he would work with Venkat Prabhu and the shoot commences very soon. Naga Chaitanya signed a film in the direction of Parasuram and the project was announced long ago. Parasuram bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu and moved on to the project.

Parasuram recently met Naga Chaitanya and discussed about the script. The film will start later this year and 14 Reels Plus will produce this interesting film. Parasuram will rework on the script and the shoot commences later this year. More details about the project will be announced officially.