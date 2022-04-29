Megastar leaks the title of his Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for a bunch of projects and one among them is a mass entertainer directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). Megastar sports a lungi look in the film that is set in Vizag backdrop. There are a lot of speculations about the title of the film and Megastar intentionally leaked the title of the film. Waltair Veerayya is the title locked for the film and Chiranjeevi revealed this during his recent interview.

He even told that he leaked the title of Acharya in the past during this interview. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in this mass entertainer and Ravi Teja plays an important role. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Waltair Veerayya will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2023.