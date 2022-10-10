Naga Chaitanya’s film lands in Trouble

Naga Chaitanya commenced the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s action entertainer which is yet to be titled. The first schedule of the film got completed in Ramoji Film City and the new schedule started in Karnataka. All the needed permissions are acquired but the shoot came to a halt after objections were raised about the wine shot set that is constructed in Karnataka. Some of the state associations of Karnataka filed a complaint in the local police station after which the shoot of the film came to a halt.

The makers are holding talks and the issues are expected to be sorted soon. The shoot of the film is kept on hold for now. Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a cop in this action entertainer that is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Ilayaraja, Yuvan Shankar raja are on board to score the music and background score. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the film is aimed for release next year.