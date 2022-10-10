Pawan tweets, YSRCP hits him hard

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan tweeted on his twitter handle on Monday hitting the Andhra Pradesh government hard on the proposed “Garjana” rally in Visakhapatnam on October 15, in support of the decentralisation. A Joint Action Committee was formed to fight for Visakhapatnam to be declared as the administrative capital of the state. The JAC had given an action plan for a massive rally in the city in support of three capitals.

The Jana Sena chief tweeted questioning the intentions of the ruling YSR Congress for holding the Garjana rally. He blamed the ruling party and its leaders, besides the state government for its failure to develop Visakhapatnam and the north Andhra region.

He also blamed the state government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy for exploiting all resources in and around Visakhapatnam in the last three years. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have no right to hold such rallies that would widen the gap between the people of different regions.

The ruling YSR Congress leaders reacted sharply to these tweets of the Jana Sena chief. They said that Pawan Kalyan had received Dasara Mamool from the TDP chief and hence the tweets, after a gap of one month.

Minister Jogi Ramesh dared Pawan Kalyan to come to the state and speak on the issues rather than sitting in Hyderabad and tweeting in the social media.

Another minister R K Roja said what was Pawan Kalyan doing when people of Uttarandhra were migrating to other places during the TDP regime. She said that Pawan Kalyan reacts only to protect the interests of the TDP.

The social media activists of the YSR Congress also blamed the Jana Sena chief for coming up with more than 20 tweets on a single day and all aimed at the State government and the YSR Congress. They alleged that the Jana Sena chief had received his payment from the TDP to criticise the YSR Congress.