TDP dares Jagan to dissolve Assembly to seek fresh mandate on three capitals

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) AP unit president, K Atchen Naidu alleged that the ministers and the YSR Coongress leaders were spitting venom on Amaravati farmers only due to fear of losing posts. He said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was chanting three capitals’ issue in the name of decentralisation.

Atchen Naidu, along with TDP politburo members Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and Nakka Ananda Babu, told media persons at the party headquarters here that Jagan was facing resistance from the public, the TDP state president stated.

Observing that the former chief minister, late N T Rama Rao, was the brain behind the decentralisation, Atchen Naidu said that his successor, Chandrababu Naidu, continued it. During the TDP regime, the administration was taken to the people in the name of ‘Prajala Vaddaku Palana’ (administration to the doorstep of the people). In fact, before the TDP came to power, the people never knew to whom they had to approach to resolve their problems, the TDP state unit president observed.

During Chandrababu regime, Visakhapatnam has been upgraded as the city of technology and almost some unit or the other have been set up in all the districts in the State, from Srikakulam to Chittoor, he maintained.

If the Chief Minister is so keen on three capitals, he should dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate from the voters on the same demand making it as a referendum, he said. The TDP always stands by its word and has gone to the electorate in 2019 with Amaravati as the capital and in 2024 too the party will go to the voters again with the same manifesto, he added.

Asking the YSRCP leaders as to why they are seeking his resignation, Atchen Naidu felt that in fact, the YSRCP leaders should quit their posts as they never keep the promises made to the people. Ministers, Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao and Assembly Speaker, Tammineni Seetharam, always take people for a ride. These leaders should recollect what they had said earlier and how they are changing tack now, he said.