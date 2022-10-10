Three capitals is YSRCP’s 2024 poll slogan, says Amarnath

The ruling YSR Congress would go to the 2024 elections with three capitals’ slogan, said Minister for Industries, Gudivada Amarnath. The Minister said that they would seek peoples’ mandate once again in 2024 on a decentralisation plan.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials on proposed investors’ meet to be held in Visakhapatnam. The Minister said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked his department to make arrangements for the investors’ meet in Visakhapatnam. The venue and the date would be finalised shortly, he said.

The Minister said that the YSR Congress is committed to the overall development of the state. He further said that the YSR Congress endorses the recommendations of the Siva Ramakrishnan committee report, which suggested decentralisation.

He said that the Siva Ramakrishnan committee, which went into the issue of recommending the capital for the residuary state, had favoured decentralisation. He also said that the committee felt that the mistake committed in Hyderabad should not be repeated.

The committee suggested distribution of the government offices to every district and advocated against the location of all offices in one place, the minister said.

He accused the farmers of Amaravati for taking out padayatra. He said that the farmers were campaigning for the TDP for the 2024 elections. The farmers were speaking against the YSR Congress and promoting TDP rather than Amaravati, he added.

He questioned the Amravati formers for not speaking about the benefits of Amaravati as capital rather than stressing the importance of bringing the TDP back to power.

The Minister said that the people of Uttarandhra would not allow the Amaravati farmers to play politics in the name of capital. He made an appeal to the people of Uttarandhra and the two Godavari districts to join the proposed Garjana rally in Visakhapatnam on October 15 in support of the decentralisation.