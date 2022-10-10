Adipurush team reworking on the VFX Content

The teaser of Adipurush has been out recently and the response has been mixed. The teaser sounded like an animated film and the team along with the director Om Raut got trolled badly for days. The response for the 3D teaser is good which is a relief for the team. Om Raut and his team got alerted after the poor response from the teaser. The VFX team is reworking currently round the clock to get the final copy ready. Om Raut is monitoring the work personally. Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar too instructed that enough care has to be taken on the VFX shots.

There is enough time left for the post-production work as Adipurush is aimed for January 12th 2023 release. The makers allocated a major amount of the budget for the VFX work. Kriti Sanon is the heroine and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the lead antagonist. Adipurush is heading for a record release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Several top technicians are working for the film.