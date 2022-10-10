Superstar Rajinikanth lauds God Father

Tamil director Mohan Raja was roped in to direct Lucifer remake featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film released on October 5th and everyone lauded Mohan Raja’s work. Superstar Rajinikanth watched God Father and he appreciated the entire team of God Father. He called the film excellent and very interesting. The film’s director Mohan Raja took his twitter handle to reveal the news. Mohan Raja said that Rajinikanth loved the changes made for the Telugu version of the film.

“Superstar watched #Godfather. Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version. Thank u so much Thalaiva

@rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt” posted Mohan Raja. The film had a strong weekend all over and made decent money. Chiranjeevi’s performance, Mohan Raja’s narration along with Satyadev, Nayanthara’s performances and Thaman’s background score are appreciated by the audience.