Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story gets a new release date

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is busy with the shoot of Love Story and the shoot of the film got delayed by months. Sekhar Kammula is slowly carving out this romantic entertainer and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. There are several speculations about the film’s release. Love Story was initially planned for April release but the latest update says that the film releases on May 29th.

With the delay in the shoot and the post-production work, the makers decided to arrive in May. The released video single of Love Story received exceptional response. Asian Cinemas are venturing into production with this rustic Telangana love story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi play youngsters from Telangana who meet in Hyderabad and fall in love with each other.