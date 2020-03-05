Jagan’s strategy for Local Body elections

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s repeated warnings against use of money and liquor have triggered wild speculation on misuse of power by YCP. TDP senior leader JC Diwakar Reddy has already commented that Jagan is going to ensure that majority of local body elections are unanimously won by his partymen. Being in power, the YCP will be able to distribute money in plenty while the opposition parties will have no option but to simply concede the defeat.

Analysts say that Jagan Reddy is going to repeat the same formula adopted by the TRS, which swept local body polls in Telangana local body elections with money and muscle power. Interestingly, AP CM is also using the KCR formula of using all tactics to win majority seats unanimously. For this, targets have been fixed for district leaders while top leaders are already given the task of forming strategies.

Rumour is that the YCP is already prepared to pump in hundreds of crores into the elections. Given these advantages, it would indeed be a big shock if the voters really show an anti-Jagan sentiment as is being expected by the TDP.