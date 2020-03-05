Pawan Kalyan to join Krish’ film shoot

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shoot of Vakeel Saab and the actor is expected to complete shooting for the film by April. He also signed a film in the direction of Krish and the project completed its first schedule without Pawan Kalyan. The next schedule of the film will start from March 8th and Pawan will join the sets of the film in this schedule.

The fresh schedule will take place in special sets erected in Aluminium Factory. This periodic drama is set during the Aurangzeb rule and it revolves around the Kohinoor diamond that is nabbed by the Britishers. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pragya Jaiswal are the female leads but the makers are yet to announce their names officially. AM Rathnam is the producer and this untitled film releases during the second half of this year.