AP govt wants to hold local body polls on March 21, 24 and 27

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has proposed to hold elections for all the local bodies in the state from March 21 to March 27.

The government approached the AP Election Commission with tentative schedule on Thursday.

The government proposed to hold MPTC polls on March 21, municipal polls on March 24 and village panchayat polls on March 27 and complete all the local body elections by this month-end.

The officials told state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar that this is the only solution to complete the local body polls by March-end and to get the 14th Finance Commission funds to the state and ensure that the state does not lose commission grants amounting to over Rs 3,200 crore.

If the AP government fails to complete polls by March 31 deadline, it will lose funds to all the local bodies.

For this reason, the government met state election commission officials and discussed on the scope for holding simultaneous polls to MPTC, ZPTC and sarpanch posts before March 31.

The State Election Commissioner told the meeting that a final decision would be taken after studying the feasibility of holding the polls by the month-end. The official said that he would be writing a letter to the Chief Secretary on behalf of the election commission for police security during the polls, drafting government servants on poll duty and on other allied matters.