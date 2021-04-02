Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story to release in three languages

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is carrying good expectations. All the songs turned out to be chartbusters and kept good expectations on the film. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula is announced for April 16th release and the makers today announced that Love Story will release in three languages: Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP produced Love Story which is a romantic entertainer. Pawan Ch composed the music for Love Story.

