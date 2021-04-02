Why is Jagan giving most credit for volunteers?

CM Jaganmohan Reddy takes a lot of pride and interest in the system of village and ward volunteers. They are all appointed by his Government. Their service conditions are not known well but they are drawing salaries of Rs. 5,000 each. Over 2.22 lakh volunteers have been appointed all over the State. There is no increase in their salaries. CM has said that the volunteers jobs are voluntary in nature and hence no need for special benefits.

However, the Government is preparing to give huge cash benefits of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 10,000. This Ugadi, it is going to be a celebration time for volunteers spread over different assembly segments. Doubtless to say, they have become the strong support system for the YCP leaders more than the Government departments.

There are many employees to take care of people’s needs in the local self-government. From the village revenue officers and assistants to revenue inspectors, many of them render services. Still, the Jagan regime is giving most of the credit for the volunteers. Intriguingly, each of the 2.22 lakh volunteers is having complete details of the households in their respective localities. They know who is actually residing locally and who is not by their fingertips.

As such, volunteers’ role has emerged more important than even sarpanch in the context of the YCP style politics. Undoubtedly, the Jagan regime is relying more on volunteers than anybody else to continue its saga of power in AP.