KCR to continue ‘election season’ in TS with municipal polls in May

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in no mood to halt the series of elections in Telangana even after the completion of Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election on April 17.

There is ‘election season’ in Telangana since Dubbak Assembly bypoll in November 2020.

Though GHMC elections were due for February 2021, KCR advanced them to December 2020.

After GHMC, there were graduate MLC elections till March 2021.

Now, the Nagarjunasagar bypoll is scheduled on April 17.

After this, KCR is making moves to hold municipal corporation polls for Warangal and Khammam in May.

He is also planning to hold elections for municipalities including Siddipet, Atchampet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal and Kothur in May.

So, the election season in Telangana will continue till May-end.

After these elections, there will be no elections in Telangana for next two and a half years until Assembly polls in December 2023 as per schedule.