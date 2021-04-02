TDP, BJP, Janasena boycott SEC meet on MPTC, ZPTC polls

The all-party meeting held by AP State Election Commission on Friday (today) to discuss the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC elections turned to be a disaster as major opposition parties of Andhra Pradesh skipped the meeting.

This is the first meeting held by the newly appointed SEC Nilam Sawhney.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena have boycotted the meeting to protest the release of election schedule by the SEC unilaterally even before the all party meeting was held and ignoring the demand raised by opposition parties earlier to issue a fresh notification for the elections.

Nilam Sawhney declared that the elections will be held based on old notification issued in March 2020 when Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was SEC.

However, Nimmagadda postponed those elections citing corona then.

At that time, there were several allegations against ruling YSRCP leaders of not allowing candidates of opposition parties to file nominations. For this reason, opposition parties demanded Nilam Sawhney to cancel old notification, issue fresh notification and call nominations afresh.

But Nilam decided to go ahead with old notification.

Opposition parties fired at Nilam alleging that she is dancing to the tunes of YSRCP leaders and issued poll schedule as per old notification to benefit YSRCP.

The TDP, Janasena and BJP boycotted the meeting alleging the ‘undemocratic attitude’ of SEC in conducting the MPTC, ZPTC polls.

Representatives of only YSRCP, Congress and CPM attended the SEC meeting.