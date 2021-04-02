Jagan’s “Amma Vodi” dilemma: Free cash or laptop?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is in dilemma over the implementation of “Jagananna Amma Vodi” scheme this year.

Amma Vodi is the flagship scheme of YS Jagan’s government which is part of his “navaratnalu” schemes.

Under Amma Vodi scheme, the AP government is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year to nearly 43 lakh mothers or guardians to send their children to school till Class 12th. The cash is directly credited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The scheme was launched in the last academic year 2020-21.

However, in the new academic year 2021-22, Jagan is in a dilemma whether to give cash or give free laptops in lieu of cash.

Jagan has decided to seek the opinion of mothers on this issue.

But officials are worried that giving laptops wil put more burden on state government.

A laptop costs in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000 in the market.

Even if government places order in bulk, it can negotiate the price to around Rs 20,000.

Despite this, it will be an additional burden of Rs 5,000 for each beneficiary.

Last year, the government incurred over Rs 6,000 crore expenditure to disburse Rs 15,000 cash to each beneficiary.

This will increase further if laptops are given.