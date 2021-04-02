RRR Motion Poster: Ajay Devgn in a Never Before Role!

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is a popular Bollywood actor who received many awards as the best actor. Now, he is making his debut in Tollywood through the upcoming big budget film ‘RRR’. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of RRR have revealed the first look motion poster of Ajay Devgn from the film.

In the motion poster, we can see Ajay Devgn surrounded by several men with guns. The words “Load, Aim, Shoot” are the highlight. The actor is playing the role of the person who empowers the people!

The makers are revealing the first look posters and videos of the actors on their birthdays to surprise their fans. Some time back, the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita and Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sitarama Raju have released and got an overwhelming response. And now, Ajay Devgn’s look is also getting appreciations from everyone.