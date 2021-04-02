YCP mocks ‘future CM’, compares Pawan to KA Paul

The YCP is taking a very serious view of anybody who is projected as the future Chief Minister in place of Jaganmohan Reddy. It’s because CM Jagan has a workable plan to continue in the post of the Chief Minister for over 30 years. But, what surprised the YCP leaders is the BJP’s plan to grab power in Andhra by projecting Pawan Kalyan as ‘future CM’. For a few days after the Somu Veerraju shocker, the ruling party leaders kept silent.

Now, in the midst of the Tirupati bypoll campaign, Minister Perni Nani has made an equally shocking attack on both the BJP and the Jana Sena. The Minister has passed a humiliating comment on the BJP bid to threaten the YCP by talking about Pawan as the CM candidate in the next elections. He mocked the JSP leaders for getting excited over this.

Perni Nani said that there was nothing unusual with the Jana Sena and the BJP claims. Even KA Paul of Praja Shanti Party has announced himself as the CM candidate. The Minister just compared Pawan Kalyan to KA Paul and dismissed Senani as somebody who would be nowhere near to give a challenge to CM Jagan Reddy’s leadership.

Doubtless to say, the YCP is running two sorts of relations with the BJP. It is both criticising and supporting the BJP to suit its political convenience. Whereas, the YCP seemed to have only one policy towards Pawan and that is to suppress him in every way possible.