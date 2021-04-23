Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You progressing in Milan

Naga Chaitanya completed his shooting part for Love Story and the film’s release is pushed because of the coronavirus. The actor shifted his focus on to his next film that is titled Thank You. Manam fame Vikram Kumar is the director and the film is 80 percent done with the shoot. The new schedule of Thank You kick-started in Italy’s Milan and will last for three weeks. The schedule commences on April 21st and it will be wrapped up by May 20th. The makers planned to shoot a song along with some important episodes in the beautiful locales of Italy.

Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna commenced shooting for Thank You in Milan. The shooting portions of the film is planned to be completed by the end of May. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Thank You is aimed for release during the last quarter of the year. Chaitu will be seen in two different looks in Thank You.