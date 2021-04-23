Tamannaah inks one more deal with Aha

Milky beauty Tamannaah made her digital debut with 11th Hour that is streaming on Aha. Leaving many in surprise, the web-based film ended up as a dud. 11th hour is laced around corporate politics. Though Tamannaah shined in her role, the content wasn’t engaging. The makers wanted to produce a sequel if 11th Hour ended up impressive. Tamannaah too signed an agreement for the same. Aha is now keen to produce one more web-based project that features Tamannaah in the lead role.

A young director who worked in Mega camp will helm the project and the discussions are currently in the final stages. An official announcement about the same would be made soon and Aha is also keen to produce a talk show with Tamannaah. Aha is working out on the plans. Tamannaah is shooting for F3 that features Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role. F3 releases later this year.