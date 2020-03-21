Naga Shaurya repeating his mistakes

Young actor Naga Shaurya has been struggling for success after Chalo. A series of debacles shattered Naga Shaurya and the actor himself admitted that he had to sign some of the projects for friendship though he wasn’t completely convinced with the scripts. During the promotions of Ashwathama, he said that he would not repeat them. But Naga Shaurya seems to have been repeating the same mistake again.

He is working with a lady director Naga Sowjanya for a romantic entertainer. The script reached Naga Shaurya after it was being rejected by several young actors. There are talks that he signed the film on obligation. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is currently under shoot. After Aswathama ended up as a below-average fare, Naga Shaurya opened doors for outside producers. He is busy acting in a bunch of films currently.