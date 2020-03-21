Sithara Entertainments to remake Malayalam blockbuster

By
Telugu360
-
0

Young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced some decent hits like Jersey and Bheeshma. He is producing Nithiin’s Rang De and Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy currently. Impressed with the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Vamsi soon acquired the remake rights of the film. This action thriller featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Two young actors should play the lead roles in the remake.

Sithara Entertainments will produce this film and a clarity will come once the director gets locked. All the young actors are now occupied with number of projects. Sithara Entertainments will announce the news officially soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR