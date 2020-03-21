Sithara Entertainments to remake Malayalam blockbuster

Young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced some decent hits like Jersey and Bheeshma. He is producing Nithiin’s Rang De and Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy currently. Impressed with the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Vamsi soon acquired the remake rights of the film. This action thriller featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Two young actors should play the lead roles in the remake.

Sithara Entertainments will produce this film and a clarity will come once the director gets locked. All the young actors are now occupied with number of projects. Sithara Entertainments will announce the news officially soon.