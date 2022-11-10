Naga Shaurya to marry his girlfriend

Young and talented Naga Shaurya is all set to get married to his ladylove this month. Naga Shaurya will get married to Anusha on November 20th. Anusha Shetty is a resident of Bengaluru and she is an interior designer by profession. They have taken the nod from their parents after which the wedding date got locked. The wedding will take place in JW Marriott in Bengaluru and the wedding celebrations will take place on 19th and 20th. Naga Shaurya is shooting for two films. Unfortunately, the young actor did not score a single hit in the recent years. Wishing Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty all the best on entering a new phase of life.

