Buzz: Suriya working on a flop franchise

Suriya scored a super hit with Singham and the first one was a blockbuster. The second one too ended up as a hit and the actor pinned many hopes on the third installment of the project that carried massive expectations. Suriya has a firm belief on Hari who directed the installments of Singham. As per the update, Suriya is in discussion with Hari for the fourth installment of the franchise of Singham. The basic idea is already pitched and the discussions for the same are currently going on. Suriya is expected to take the final call after he listens to the final script.

Suriya scored super hits like Soorarai Pottru and the film ended up as the most viewed film. His next outing Jai Bhim too impressed the critics and the audience. His last theatrical outing Etharkkum Thunindhavan is just an average grosser in Tamil and is a flop in Telugu. The actor’s performance in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram received wide reception. The actor is shooting for Bala’s film that will release soon. He also has a couple of other projects that are in pipeline.