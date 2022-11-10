Here is some good news for Vijay Deverakonda’s Fans

Tollywood young sensation Vijay Deverakonda has spent enough time in the gym and the actor gained a tough and chiseled physique for Liger. The actor’s pain has been wasted as the film ended up as a disaster. He also suffered a shoulder injury during the film’s shoot and it took eight months for Vijay Deverakonda to completely recover from the pain. “The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves” posted Vijay Deverakonda informing him about the tough situation. The actor is on a break and he is currently finalizing his upcoming projects.

The actor also is waiting for the arrival of Samantha to resume the shoot of Kushi, a romantic entertainer that is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film’s release is now pushed to summer next year and the shoot resumes after Samantha returns fit. Vijay Deverakonda is in talks with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a big-budget film. He is also holding talks with multiple directors but his next film is yet to be finalized. He is also camping in Mumbai during the weekends to finalize his next Hindi film as he has many interesting films lined up. For now, Vijay Deverakonda is in relaxing mode and he completely recovered from his shoulder injury.