NTR’s strict rule for Koratala Siva

Young Tiger NTR is on a break since the release of RRR. He is not in a hurry and is waiting for Koratala Siva to narrate the bound script. The top actor will take the final call in December once the final narration is done. The pre-production work of the film is currently happening at a fast pace. There are a lot of speculations and the makers are trying hard to keep an end to the negative rumors that are surrounding about the film. Apart from the bound script, NTR asked Koratala Siva to chalk out the complete schedules, promotional plan and the release date of his 30th project.

NTR asked Koratala Siva to lock the release date as the film would be a pan-Indian attempt. Koratala Siva and his team will miss the summer 2023 release and the film may release during Dasara next year. The final decision will be taken and the release date will be announced right before the shoot commences. Couple of Bollywood beauties are considered and one among them will be finalized and announced. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this mass entertainer. Koratala Siva is giving the final touches for the script and the final narration will happen very soon.