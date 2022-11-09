Troubles for Adivi Sesh’ HIT 2 teaser on YouTube

The talented hero Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of a successful film ‘HIT’. Titled HIT: The 2nd Case, the Sailesh Kolanu is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022. Makers recently released the teaser and the team is on cloud nine after the teaser of HIT 2 received exceptional response from the audience.

The teaser clocked nearly 9 million views and kept the expectations on the film high. After YouTube removed the teaser from the trending list and age restricted, everyone was in shock. Adivi Sesh has now released a video in which he explains what happened and how to access the teaser right away.

He claimed that although the film crew respected YouTube’s decision and saw everything positively, the team had already foreseen that something related would occur. He also reminded to witness the KD’s magical romance with Aarya in Urike Urike song tomorrow.

‘HIT 2’ features Sesh in the role of cool cop KD in the Homicide Intervention Team. The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.