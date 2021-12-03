Naga Shaurya’s hard work for Lakshya shocks one and all

Young actor Naga Shaurya will be seen as an archer in his next film Lakshya which is releasing next Friday. The actor showcased his eight pack in the film and it took him six months for him to get the desired look. He developed a chiseled physique of an archer for the film. It is heard that Naga Shaurya had to stay away from water and food for three days before he shot for an important portion in Lakshya. His hard work and dedication came as a surprise for many.

The film’s director Santhossh himself revealed this during his media interaction. Naga Shaurya took up a special diet to maintain his eight pack and the needed physique for Lakshya. Naga Shaurya plays a role with dual shades in Lakshya. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. Kethika Sharma is the heroine and Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar played other important roles. Kaala Bhairava composed the music and background score for Lakshya.