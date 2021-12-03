Shilpa Chowdary Case: Young Tollywood actor loses Rs 3 Cr

Shilpa Chowdary duped hundreds of people along with celebrities. She posed herself as a film producer and a businesswomen and several celebrities fell into her trap. After Shilpa Chowdary got arrested, several victims who lost money have approached the Narsingi police station and filed complaints against Shilpa Chowdary. Young Tollywood actor Harsh Kanumilli too is the victim of Shilpa Chowdary and he is said to have lost Rs 3 crores.

Shilpa Chowdary took Rs 3 crores debt from this young actor and she never returned the amount back. There are also talks that a top Tollywood actor too is in the list of the victims. Instead of approaching the police station, several celebrities have been holding backend talks with the cops to recover their lost money. The list of victims of Shilpa Chowdary is quite huge for now.