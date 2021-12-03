Jagan bows before employees agitation, says PRC in 10 days!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was forced to concede to the demand of AP government employees on implementing new PRC pay scales (pay revision commission) to employees and pensioners.

Jagan on Friday (today) announced to implement new PRC within ten days.

Jagan made this announcement in Tirupati during his visit to flood hit areas.

Few employees associations met Jagan in Tirupati and demanded implementation of new PRC.

It may be recalled that the AP employees associations have threatened to go on indefinite strike in December if the government fails to implement new PRC.

AP employees are angry at Jagan for keeping new PRC pending for several months despite neighbouring Telangana CM KCR announced new PRC for Telangana employees in March this year.

KCR announced 30% fitment (hike on basic pay) as part of new PRC while AP employees unions are demanding 40% fitment.

The AP government is struggling to pay even the existing pay scales on time due to financial crisis.

Against this backdrop, doubts arise over whether Jagan will be able to give at least 30% fitment like KCR.