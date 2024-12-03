Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?

Nagarjuna has been struggling to score a rock solid solo hit. His last film Naa Saami Ranga ended up as a relief because of the holiday season. He is playing a prominent role in Dhanush’s upcoming movie titled Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula. The shoot of the film got delayed and Kubera will hit the screens in summer next year. Nagarjuna has been in talks with several other directors and the latest update is that he has given his formal nod for a young director.

Sri Harsha made an impressive debut with Husharu and he went on to direct films like Rowdy Boys and Om Bheem Bush. Sri Harsha impressed Nagarjuna with an idea and the script work is going on. If things fall in the right place, the film will be launched officially during Sankranthi next year. Nagarjuna is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie that is in shooting mode. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of this action thriller.