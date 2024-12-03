Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing

Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a record release in over 12000 screens across the globe. A major amount of the Indian screens are allocated for 3D and IMAX formats. The prices for the 3D version are high and the bookings for the 3D version are open but they are kept on hold. Now, the release of the 3D version in all the languages is kept on hold for this week. The real reasons for the delay are not disclosed but Pushpa 2: The Rule will not release in 3D for now. Speculations say that the 3D version is not ready as the content was given at the last minute.

The advance bookings for the 2D and IMAX version are open. The pre-release sales for Pushpa 2: The Rule in all the languages and in all the territories are quite strong. The film is expected to open on a super strong note on December 5th. Pushpa 2: The Rule will now have a wide release in 2D. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and Allu Arjun, Rashmika played the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.