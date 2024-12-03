Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel for Pushpa: The Rise and the film is high on expectations. The final copy is locked and the film is heading for a record release across the globe. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are super confident about the film. Sukumar announced that there would be a third installment for the film. The climax ends with the announcement of Pushpa 3 which is titled as Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The climax also offers a twist along with the lead for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Sukumar during the pre-release event revealed that he would direct Pushpa 3: The Rampage if Allu Arjun allocates three years more for the film. The plans for Pushpa 3: The Rampage are on for now and things will be finalized after a while. Sukumar too has a commitment for Ram Charan for a film and Allu Arjun is in plans to complete two new projects before returning back to the Pushpa franchise. There are chances that Pushpa 3: The Rampage will commence shoot in 2027.