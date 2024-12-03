x
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Published on December 3, 2024 by swathy

Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Rana Daggubati has been busy with many films but he did not start shooting for them. He announced Rakshasa Raja with Teja as director and the film got shelved. Rana Daggubati has been busy with web-based projects and celebrity interviews. The actor during ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ responded about the delay in his films. “Me and Teja wanted to do Rakshasa Raja but the film did not work out. We could not complete it like we intended. It was similar to Nene Raju Nene Mantri. We could not get the needed script. It has to be unique and above Nene Raju Nene Mantri “, said Rana Daggubati.

About Hiranyakashyapa which happens to be a massive mythological drama, Rana said “As it is a mythological drama, it needs a long time to take off. The works are going on. Films are here while people come and go. I have to make sure that I am doing the right film”. Trivikram is associated with Hiranyakashyapa and more details will be announced very soon.

