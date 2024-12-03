x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Published on December 3, 2024 by swathy

Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana granted permissions for special shows for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. They also offered a huge hike in the ticket prices and this came as a shock for the audience. A journalist approached the Telangana High Court about the high ticket pricing offered. The Telangana High Court revealed that they cannot stall the film’s release which is due in the next two days. The Telangana High Court also said that the further hearing will take place after two weeks.

All the hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule are now cleared. Though the makers are criticized for the high ticket pricing, there is a huge demand for the ticket for the premiere shows. Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing in a record number of 12000 screens across the globe. The film also marks a record 3D and IMAX release in India. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is high on expectations. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles.

