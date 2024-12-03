Telangana High Court clears hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana granted permissions for special shows for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. They also offered a huge hike in the ticket prices and this came as a shock for the audience. A journalist approached the Telangana High Court about the high ticket pricing offered. The Telangana High Court revealed that they cannot stall the film’s release which is due in the next two days. The Telangana High Court also said that the further hearing will take place after two weeks.

All the hurdles for Pushpa 2: The Rule are now cleared. Though the makers are criticized for the high ticket pricing, there is a huge demand for the ticket for the premiere shows. Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing in a record number of 12000 screens across the globe. The film also marks a record 3D and IMAX release in India. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is high on expectations. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles.