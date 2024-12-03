x
Home > Politics

Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?

Published on December 3, 2024 by nymisha

Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?

Professor Nageshwar is well known to Telugu people as an academician and political analyst. Besides being a prolific analyst, he had also served as MLC. Owing to his background, his words and opinions have credibility.

While Prof Nageshwar served as Professor in Osmania University and retired, he has been speaking on wide range of issues for the past two decades on various media platforms. He has earned reputation as unbiased and authentic analyst and many respect his opinions. But of late, a section of public are expressing displeasure over Prof Nageshwar’s opinions, saying that he is showing favoritism towards some leaders.

The first time, questions were raised about Prof Nageshwar’s impartiality was in case of AP former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. In the run up to the AP Assembly elections, a section of TDP supporters alleged that Prof Nageswar is supporting YSRCP and building YS Jagan’s image, in the name of an independent political analyst.

Now once again questions are being raised over Prof Nageshwar’s credibility. A section of Telangana intellectuals and social media users are alleging that Prof Nageshwar is indirectly favoring ruling Congress Government and defending CM Revanth Reddy.

Several social media users are pointing towards recent analysis of Prof Nageshwar, where he has denied to accept that Congress is facing opposition from people.

When some reporters or anchors questioned him, ‘why Revanth Reddy Govt is facing anger of people within one year?’ Professor replied questioning, “What is reliable evidence which proves that people are unhappy with Congress?”. He added that one can come to an assessment of people’s perception about Revanth Reddy Government only basing on a survey or election results and not by just Opposition allegations. While Prof Nageshwar made a valid point as a psephologist, many are seeing it as an attempt to defend Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Dnr

