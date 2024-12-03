x
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case

Published on December 3, 2024 by nymisha

Indian cinema is well aware about Nargis Fakhri who has done some impressive Bollywood films. Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Nargis Fakhri is arrested in a murder case in the USA. Aliya is arrested for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and their friends in Queens. The allegation says that Aliya has set a garage on fire. Aliya is sent to remand by the court and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 9th. Aliya Fakhri is 43 years old and she was born and raised in Queen, New York. Aliya has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree.

The deceased have been identified as Edward Jacobs (35), Aliya’s former boyfriend, and Anastasia Ettienne (33). The incident took place on November 2nd and Aliya was arrested on November 27th. Reports say that Aliya may be given a life sentence. Jacobs, a plumber and father of three was in a relationship with Aliya and they parted ways last year. Aliya could not accept the rejection and she chalked out an assassination plan.

