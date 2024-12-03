Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty created a sensation across the country with Kantara. He went on to win a national award for his powerful performance in the film. He also directed Kantara and he is now busy with the prequel of Kantara. Rishab Shetty announced a new film and he will reprise the role of Chatrapati Shivaji in his upcoming film which is titled ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. The film will be directed by Sandeep Singh and the filming starts next year.

Some of the top technicians of the country will work for the film. The Pride of Bharat: Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be made on a massive budget and the film is announced for January 21st, 2027 during the Republic Day weekend. The makers will announce more details soon. Rishab Shetty has also signed Jai Hanuman to be directed by Prasanth Varma. The film is the sequel for Hanuman and Rishab will play Lord Hanuman in the film.