x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Published on December 3, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2

Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty created a sensation across the country with Kantara. He went on to win a national award for his powerful performance in the film. He also directed Kantara and he is now busy with the prequel of Kantara. Rishab Shetty announced a new film and he will reprise the role of Chatrapati Shivaji in his upcoming film which is titled ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’. The film will be directed by Sandeep Singh and the filming starts next year.

Some of the top technicians of the country will work for the film. The Pride of Bharat: Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be made on a massive budget and the film is announced for January 21st, 2027 during the Republic Day weekend. The makers will announce more details soon. Rishab Shetty has also signed Jai Hanuman to be directed by Prasanth Varma. The film is the sequel for Hanuman and Rishab will play Lord Hanuman in the film.

Next Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case Previous Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
else

TRENDING

image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Latest

image
Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Arrested in a Murder Case
image
Rishab Shetty announces one more Biggie
image
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster
image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations