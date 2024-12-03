x
Godari Gattu From SV: Instant Chartbuster

Published on December 3, 2024 by nymisha

The movie Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has its first single Godari Gattu released just a while ago. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, this is a wonderful folk-inspired love anthem that highlights the playful, loving exchanges between a married couple- Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla perfectly depicts the funny disagreements between the couple. Ramana Gogula makes a comeback after a long break, and his vocals are truly entrancing. Madhu Priya’s vocals are also equally impressive. Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh looked adorable together on the screen. On the whole, Godari Gattu is an instant chartbuster.

Produced by Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations with Dil Raju presenting, the movie has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the other actress. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam will grace the cinemas on January 14, 2025.

