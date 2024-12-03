x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon

Published on December 3, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
image
25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema
image
Mythri Movie Makers turns the Talk of Tollywood
image
Pushpa 2 Wild Fire Jathara

PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu says mistreated by IndiGo staff

Indian Badminton Champion Pusarla Venakata Sindhu popularly known as PV Sindhu is all set to get married. The young athlete will get married to Venkata Datta Sai in a destination wedding that will take place on December 22nd in Udaipur. Venkata Datta Sai is an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu recently bagged the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. It is an arranged marriage told the family of PV Sindhu. The wedding celebrations will start on December 20th. A grand wedding reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24th.

Venkata Datta Sai completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. He worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management from 2019 and he is now the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. PV Sindhu is a recipient of several medals in badminton.

Previous Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
else

TRENDING

image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
image
25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon
image
Video : Making of PUSHPA-2
image
25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema
image
Mythri Movie Makers turns the Talk of Tollywood
image
Pushpa 2 Wild Fire Jathara

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations