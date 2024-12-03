PV Sindhu to Tie the Knot Soon

Indian Badminton Champion Pusarla Venakata Sindhu popularly known as PV Sindhu is all set to get married. The young athlete will get married to Venkata Datta Sai in a destination wedding that will take place on December 22nd in Udaipur. Venkata Datta Sai is an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad. PV Sindhu recently bagged the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. It is an arranged marriage told the family of PV Sindhu. The wedding celebrations will start on December 20th. A grand wedding reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24th.

Venkata Datta Sai completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore. He worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management from 2019 and he is now the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. PV Sindhu is a recipient of several medals in badminton.