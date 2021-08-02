Nagarjuna To Resume Praveen Sattaru’s Film!

King Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru’s film has completed only one schedule before the second wave Lockdown. The team is now kickstarting its second schedule in Hyderabad.

It will be a lengthy schedule in the city wherein some important sequences of the film will be shot. The major sequences of the film are being planned in various cities in India and abroad.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in this film which is bankrolled by Sree Venkateshwara LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Mukesh G is cranking the camera. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film will see Nagarjuna in a complete action avatar.