Nagarjuna’s 100th film Details

Akkineni Nagarjuna reached his landmark film of hundredth and his fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement. The actor has been holding talks with various filmmakers for the prestigious film and it is finally locked. Tamil director Mohan Raja narrated the final draft recently and got the final nod from Nagarjuna. The shoot commences later this year and Nagarjuna himself will produce this prestigious film on Annapurna Studios banner.

Akhil Akkineni will play an important role and it would be like an extended cameo. Akhil too gave his nod and his dates are being worked out. Nagarjuna is done with the shoot of The Ghost and the film is gearing up for Dasara release. He also completed the shoot of Bollywood film Brahmastra which will release soon. He is yet to announce his next project. Mohan Raja is currently busy with God Father that has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Akhil is completing the shoot of Surendar Reddy’s Agent.