Pooja Hegde’s long Travel Break

Pooja Hegde is one actress who has been working without breaks and is juggling between the shoots of various films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. When the entire world is on a break during the pandemic, Pooja Hegde continued to work taking all the precautions. She has a new bunch of projects that will commence shoot from August. Before getting back to busy days, Pooja Hegde decided to take a long break and travel to some of her favorite locations.

Pooja Hegde will travel to four cities from three continents in the month of July. Pooja Hegde already posted some of the pictures from her Bangkok vacation. The actress is one of the highest-paid South actresses and she is also turning busy in Tamil again even after delivering duds. The actress will complete her holiday and she will join the sets of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram film next month. She would also spend time with her family in Mumbai after returning back from her foreign vacation.