Megastar’s God Father new Updates

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with a long vacation and he is back to work. He recently completed a schedule of Bhola Shankar in the direction of Meher Ramesh and he is shooting for Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya currently. Chiranjeevi will also resume the shoot of God Father very soon. The makers sought the dates of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and he allocated dates for the pending shoot. The next schedule of the film will resume in Mumbai from July 28th.

All the pending portions of the shoot of God Father will be completed in this schedule. A song on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan was filmed in the last schedule. God Father is gearing up for Dasara release and it hits the screens on September 29th. Nayanthara and Satyadev played other prominent roles in God Father. NV Prasad and RB Choudary are the producers. Thaman scores the music. Chiranjeevi is keen to complete the shoots of Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya very soon. Waltair Veerayya releases in January and Bhola Shankar is aimed for Ugadi release.