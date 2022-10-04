Nagarjuna’s Shiva to have a Digital Release

Shiva will be remembered as a cult classic for Telugu cinema and it is a thesis for several films. The film also made Nagarjuna emerge as a star in Tollywood. It is a season of re-releases and the super hits films of several stars released again in theatres and raked good money. After Pokiri, Jalsa and Chennakesava Reddy, Prabhas’ Bill will release again. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Indra too will release again. Nagarjuna is now keen to release his cult film Shiva again. During the promotions of his upcoming film The Ghost, Nag revealed about the re-release of Shiva.

“We are in plans to release the digital version of Shiva very soon. Some of the reels went missing and we are in the process of finding them to get the final version ready. I have also plans to re-release some of my super hit films” told Nagarjuna. The Ghost directed by Praveen Sattaru is releasing tomorrow. The film is a stylish action thriller and it will clash with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father. Both the films are expected to take the advantage of the Dasara holiday season if the word of mouth is positive.