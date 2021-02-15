Nagarjuna’s Wild dog to release amidst stiff competition?

Wild dog is the upcoming movie of Nagarjuna under the direction of debutant Solomon. The movie is made on pan-India scale and Nagarjuna is doing the role of NIA agent. Now the makers are planning to release the movie on 2nd April, amidst stiff competition. Details as below.

Nagarjuna has not been in good form in recent times. His Manmadhudu-2 is one of the biggest disasters in his career. He has pinned high hopes on upcoming Wild dog movie. The movie was supposed to release in 2020 but shooting halted due to lock down. Now the makers are done with the shoot and planning to release the movie on 2nd April. Another movie “Seeti maar” in the combination of Gopichand and Sampath Nandi is already slated to release on the same day. Just after one week of this, Power star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited movie “Vakeel Saab” is releasing. Pawan’s movie may dent the collections of these movies at least during the first week of its release. Shekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s movie “Love story” will be releasing on 16th April. While Seeti maar, Vakeel Saab and Love story are planned for 3 consecutive weeks already, Wild dog unit is now planning to release along with them despite the stiff competition.

Release date and timing is as important as the content of the movie for its success. We need to wait and see whether Wild dog movie unit takes wise decision with respect to the release date or not.