Nag’s long-delayed project back on Track

King Nagarjuna failed to deliver a hit in the recent years. The veteran actor is on a break and he is working on multiple projects. He will soon commence the shoot of Prasanna Kumar’s multi-starrer which is planned on a huge budget. Allari Naresh is expected to play an important role in this film. There are discussions from a long time about the 100th film of Nagarjuna. Mohan Raja narrated a script to the actor long ago and the film too is said to be a multi-starrer. Akhil Akkineni will be playing an important role in this untitled film.

Mohan Raja narrated the script to Nag recently and the veteran actor responded on a positive note. Annapurna Studios will bankroll this prestigious 100th film of Nagarjuna and the shoot starts later this year. An official announcement would be made by Nag himself. Mohan Raja who last directed Chiranjeevi’s God Father is now giving final touches to the script.