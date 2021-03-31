Nag’s reaction to Wild Dog special screenings

Akkineni actor Nagarjuna could not taste success in recent years. The actor will be seen in Wild Dog, an action-packed thriller that is based on a real-life incident. The trailer clocked a record number of views among Nag’s films and is carrying good expectations. Nag is specially focused on the product and he spent ample time on the editing table. He watched the final cut last month and was impressed. Close to ten special screenings are held recently and Nag was pretty much impressed with the response coming. A bunch of young Tollywood directors watched the film and shared their views on Wild Dog.

Nag is thrilled and the positive response doubled his confidence on Wild Dog. The film is hitting the screens this Friday. Solomon is the director and Nag plays a NIA cop who is on a mission. Matinee Entertainments invested a bomb on the product. They are releasing Wild Dog on their own in most of the territories. Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Ali Reza played other important roles.