Buzz: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to miss the release date?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa in the direction of Sukumar. This action entertainer is shot across some dense forests of the country. The film is announced for August 13th release and the first two schedules of the film are completed on time. Going with the current update, it is impossible to wrap up the shoot on time and release the film as per the announced date. Sukumar is a person who is never in a hurry and he wants ample time to complete the shoot. The rise in the number of coronavirus cases too is worrying the team of Pushpa as there are hundreds of cast, crew members present on the sets on a regular basis.

The movie unit is not in a hurry for now and the final call on the release date will be taken only after the shoot of the film gets wrapped up. Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Malayalam critically acclaimed actor Fahad Fazil will be seen as the lead antagonist in Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa is the costliest film made in Allu Arjun’s career.